TICKETS are now on sale for castle-based theatre in the Welsh capital next year.

Cardiff Castle have announced a three-week run of live entertainment for Live Under the Stars which will run from March 25 to April 11 (2021) and will offer event staff some much-needed employment opportunities.

The run includes 30 performances of Sleeping Beauty at the Castle featuring West End musical star, Sophie Evans, and Wales’ most famous panto dame, Mike Doyle, among others.

Mike Doyle

Sophie Evans said: “I’ve been itching to get back to the stage for so long. My life is all about performing on stage and entertaining live audiences.

“With doors to theatres currently locked and with no sign of them opening soon, I am over the moon to have been asked to take the lead in Sleeping Beauty.

“It will be a special and significant return to the stage for me as I’ll be performing in Wales, to my local audiences who have supported me so affectionately over the last few years.”

Sophie Evans will be in Sleeping Beauty at the Castle (Picture: Lloyd James)

Live Under the Stars will also mean one-off performances at Cardiff Castle - including stars from the stage and screen - with details of these to be announced.

Guests will have to follow social distancing guidelines and the castle has "rigid" hygiene measures in place. The covered stage and purpose-built seating area will be arranged to comply with the current safety guidelines.

Director of Live Under the Stars, Richard Perry, said: “Our land of song has been silent for too long and we hope to come back with a real bang in the spring with a great family feel-good mini season produced in Wales.

“Sleeping Beauty at the Castle will feature a predominantly local cast and we’re thrilled that Sophie Evans and Mike Doyle will take the lead. We are planning additional live shows throughout the run too, from opera to comedy in what we hope is the first of many Live Under the Stars experiences at Cardiff Castle.”

Sleeping Beauty at the Castle (along with other shows to be announced) will run in Spring 2021 and tickets are available via Ticketmaster from £15.

Tickets are fully refundable or transferable if public health circumstances dictates.

Live Under The Stars are partnering up with Shelter Cymru as the official nominated charity for the season at Cardiff Castle.