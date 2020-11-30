WALES' First Minister has revealed what he thinks the "test for success" is for controlling coronavirus in Wales.

Mark Drakeford, speaking at the Welsh Governnment's coronavirus briefing today, revealed new measures - which will come into force from 6pm on December 4 - including pubs and restaurants in Wales closing at 6pm.

These venues will be able to offer takeaway service only following 6pm and the sale of alcohol in them is banned.

Asked what "success" for Wales looks like in terms of coronavirus, Mr Drakeford said: "For me, what success looks like is that our NHS is able to go on providing care for people who fall ill with coronavirus and is able to go on doing all the other things that we look to the NHS to do.

"If we were not to take action... it would inevitably mean that other activity would be squeezed out of the system.

"There just wouldn't be the capacity do do that and do everything else that the NHS is trying to do.

"That is my touchstone for success.

"If we take these actions and it means that our NHS has the capacity it needs - because the numbers of people with coronavirus are contained - then that will have justified the actions we are taking."

Mr Drakeford also said that, if Welsh Government fails to respond to the current situation regarding coronavirus cases and case rates, by January 12 the number of people in hospital with the virus could reach 2,200.

The modelling also suggests that between 1,000 and 1,700 avoidable deaths could occur during the winter period without further action.

The rolling seven day case rate across Wales is now 212 cases per 100,000, with further rises in the number of cases in under 25s, but also in those over 60.