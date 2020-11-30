A NUMBER of road closures will be in force across Gwent this week.

There will be disruption on some of the region's busiest roads as stretches close to allow roadworks to take place.

Among those carriageways set to shut are the M4 and the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.

Overnight closures will hit both roads this week, with a full weekend closure and diversion in place on the A465.

These are the closures to plan ahead for:

M4 Eastbound, junction 28 - 24: The eastbound stretch of the M4 between Junction 28 at Tredegar Park, and Junction 24 at the Coldra, will be face overnight closures throughout the week. The eastbound carriageway will close each night between 8pm and 6am, starting tonight and running until the morning of Saturday, December 5. The closures will allow maintenance work to be carried out on the stretch.

A465 Eastbound: The Heads of the Valleys Road will be closed between Rassau Industrial Estate and Brynmawr this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am from tonight until the morning of Friday, December 4. These closures will allow maintenance work to be carried out.

A465 both directions: A full weekend closure of the A465 is planned for this weekend, between 8.30pm on Friday night, until 6am on Monday morning. The roadworks will close the road between Brynmawr and Gilwern in both directions. During the weekend closure, the official diversion route will take motorists looking to get from Gilwern to Brynmawr on a 45 minute, 28 mile journey. Drivers will be sent south from Gilwern on the A4042 to Pontypool, before sending them west to Crumlin on the A472. From there, those looking to get to Brynmawr will be sent north on the A467, while those looking to rejoin the A465 will be sent on the A4046 to Ebbw Vale. Following the closures, the westbound slip road between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale will open on December 7.