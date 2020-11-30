A CONVICTED killer and drug dealer was jailed after police caught him breaching his serious crime prevention order (SCPO) with a “burner phone” hidden in a Mercedes.

Leon Wells, 38, formerly of Tredegar, has served lengthy prison sentences in the past for manslaughter and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The defendant, who served in the Royal Marines, was handed the SCPO in 2018 after being locked up for 32 months for “conspiring to supply large amounts of cannabis”.

The orders are intended to be used against those involved in serious crime, with terms and conditions attached to an order designed to protect the public by preventing, restricting or disrupting involvement in serious offences.

​ Wells breached his order by having a second mobile phone and opening a new Facebook account.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans told Cardiff Crown Court: “On October 6, a police officer searched a Mercedes which the defendant had parked outside his house.

“Hidden underneath the driver’s seat was a so-called “burner phone”. It was an IMO make with an unregistered Tesco mobile SIM card in it, together with self-contained battery unit and charging lead.

“The prosecution case is that Mr Wells deliberately obtained such a burner phone in order to contact, amongst other persons, individuals known to have connections with serious organised crime, and attempted to hide it from those supervising his activities.”

Mr Evans added: “Examination of the phone revealed call history going back to July 2020, which is the latest the defendant would have been released from his past sentence.

“There were a number of (to say the least) cryptic texts. Some of the contacts are people known to the police to have links with organised crime.”

He went on to say: “Another requirement under the SCPO was for Mr Wells to notify the supervising officers of his up to date social media connections.

“He declared that he had a Facebook account in the name ‘Bogsys Boss’. That of course allows those supervising his activities to know what to look at, and if necessary to monitor activity.

“What officers found out after his arrest in possession of the burner phone was that at that point he had a Facebook account in another name of Leon Henry Wells.

“He had not declared that account.”

Wells, now of McLaren Cottages, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to breaching his SCPO.

Christopher Rees, mitigating, said his client had admitted his wrongdoing and said the opening of a second Facebook account was an oversight.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “This was a deliberate breach of the order. “Your offence is aggravated by your previous convictions.

“You have a long history of being involved in drug dealing and serious organised crime.”

Wells was jailed for two years and four months and was made the subject of a new SCPO for five years.