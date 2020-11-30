NEW restrictions on Welsh pubs and restaurants are a "major blow" to the industry, warns one organisation.

The Welsh Independent Restaurant Collective (WIRC) represents a group of independently owned and run businesses across Wales.

They have described the new rules, announced today by Mark Drakeford, as "a body blow to those who have worked so hard to make hospitality safe".

The first minister confirmed today that pubs, bars and restaurants across Wales will have to close at 6pm each day, starting on Friday.

While the sale of alcohol will be banned from those establishments at all times.

However, takeaway services will be allowed to run from the premises until 10pm each night, where they are able to do so.

Mr Drakeford also announced £340m of new support for businesses impacted by the change in restrictions, which the WIRC said it "cautiously welcomed".

A spokesman for the group said: "This is another major blow to the hospitality industry during the crucial Christmas trading period, which is essential for so many to get through the quiet months.

"The severe limitations just announced are a body blow to those who have worked so hard to make hospitality safe and survive the last nine months.

"With these latest restrictions, we'll have been forced to close more this year than allowed to trade. Hospitality has borne the brunt of restrictions during this pandemic, despite showing how we can safely stay open.

"The rules have been constantly changing and confusing for many."

The WIRC said that the new rules meant that many businesses "will be a long way from viable", but that they were confident members would "do their best to open and remain the hubs of their communities".

In order to do this though, they are calling on the Welsh Government to make the support packages available as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: "This financial support needs to find its way quickly and fairly to those who need it.

"We cannot repeat failures of previous funding mechanisms.

"WIRC have consistently made the point that hospitality businesses are a crucial part of the foundation economy and a significant part of life for many communities.

"We employ thousands of people across the length & breadth of Wales.

"If with support from Welsh Government we survive we can continue to play that role, and to make major contribution to the economic recovery.

"We look forward to finding a way to be able to open all our businesses as soon as the health situation allows, so we can fully contribute once again."