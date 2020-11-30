A PHARMACY chain has announced it will be offering private coronavirus tests after a study showed how many people were struggling to get one.

Well Pharmacy revealed a study showing that one out of every five people who tried to get a free NHS Covid test for themselves (or their family), experience difficulty, with nearly one in every ten people in England being unsuccessful in their attempt to secure the test - a figure that increases in Wales.

The study showed that many of us are likely to need a test in coming weeks prior to the Covid-19 vaccine being released, with more than one in every three people being likely, or very likely, to require a test for work, holiday, education, or a forthcoming family event.

Well Pharmacy will be offering a new in-pharmacy and online Covid-19 PCR testing service, available to adults and children over 12, without symptoms. Well Monmouth - Monnow Street Pharmacy, is one of the 30 pharmacies offering the service.

Denis Gillman, pharmacist at Well Monmouth - Monnow Street Pharmacy, said: “I’m very proud of how our Well Monmouth - Monnow Street Pharmacy has supported the community throughout the pandemic.

"We offer vital access to NHS healthcare services, advice, and support to the local community. The new private COVID-19 PCR Test gives people with no symptoms a choice to find out if they currently have the virus or not.

"Whether you are making plans to travel, need a result for work or simply want peace of mind before seeing friends and family as government guidelines change - our COVID-19 PCR Test is 99 per cent accurate.

“We know how important it is to keep everyone safe, and as the Pharmacist on site, I would like to reassure customers that I will be collecting your sample under strict procedures in our private consultation room.

"We have full PPE and can do this quickly and safely. You will receive results via an online portal two working days after the sample has been received by the lab for analysis, and if a negative result lands, you’ll get a Fit to Travel certificate that will be accepted by airlines and countries you may want to visit.

“We are here to help and discuss any concerns that people may have. Customers can have total confidence in our service - it’s effective, quick, and safe.

"For patients wanting our in-pharmacy service, they’ll be invited to fill out an online pre-screening questionnaire to make sure they are not displaying any symptoms of the virus and follow the instructions to book an appointment through our website, available on well.co.uk.

"A pharmacist will facilitate the swab test in our private consultation room, package the swab and send it to a laboratory to be tested, with results usually available within two working days of receipt by the lab."

To obtain a Covid-19 PCR test online, customers can simply buy a test kit via shop.well.co.uk and follow the simple step-by-step instructions.

For orders made before 5pm Monday-Friday the test kit will arrive next day. For more information https://www.well.co.uk/coronavirus/covid-19-test