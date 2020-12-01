PLANS to covert a house into temporary accommodation for homeless people has been approved by Torfaen County Borough Council.

The “hostel-type” premises in Cwmbran will provide “high demand” accommodation.

The three-bed house at East Roedin in Coed Eva will accommodate a maximum of four people for a maximum period of six weeks at a time.

The house currently has three bedrooms, but the applicant plans to turn a ground floor lounge space into an additional bedroom.

The only communal areas in the house will be the garden, the kitchen/living area, and a bathroom.

The homeless accommodation will be managed by the owner and those staying at the property would be referred directly from a local authority.

A report on the application says: “A placement would be made via the temporary accommodation team.

“Anyone offered a placement at the property would be risk assessed on suitability for this type of accommodation i.e. someone with a significant violent/drugs/alcohol background would not be placed in the accommodation.”

The report says that the council will conduct daily unannounced visits and a 24 hour telephone number for the landlord would be available for all occupants.

The report says: “There is a high demand for this type of accommodation, which helps to meet an identified housing need within Torfaen.”

Concerns were raised over parking and the impact on local residents.

The site does come with parking, however the council’s highways officers objected to the proposals on the basis that “it is a house in multiple occupancy (HMO) and it is not possible for any off-street parking to be provided”.

However, the report says the proposed use is not a HMO in planning terms and “is more akin to a hostel-type use”.