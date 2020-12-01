A CAERLEON woman has released the third in a series of children’s books – that is popular with adults and children alike.

Gemma Greening, 37, who works at Crownbridge Special Needs School, has seen her Messy Dad books take off throughout the past year.

Gemma Greening and Matt Prewett.

She said: “I started last September with funny poems in cards and read them out at a barbecue. My neighbour, Matt Prewett, who works at Eastern High School, Cardiff, was doing pictures and said he would illustrate them.”

The first book, Messy Dad, sold 900 copies by Christmas, which spurred Mrs Greening on to start the second book, Messy Dad at the Beach, in March. She said: “I started working on the second one in March but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, I held off for a few months.”

Messy Dad at Christmas

It was released during the summer, just in time for the relaxation of the rules and people beginning to return to the beaches.

Third book, and the most recent, is Messy Dad at Christmas, released just in time for the festive period.

Ashton and Jaydan enjoying the book

MORE NEWS:

Mrs Greening got the inspiration for her work from general life and explained how adults have been enjoying the books just as much as children. She said that while the books are aimed at children around three to seven-years old, older children and parents have been enjoying the humour in the books and find it relatable.

Alex and Oscar are engrossed in the new book

“Everyone knows a messy dad,” she said.

The books, which are currently stocked in local shops in Caerleon, have made it out across the UK – with particular success in Cornwall after a chance meeting with some Cornish natives led to word spreading about the books in the area.

The three Messy Dad books currently available

Comedienne Shappi Khorsandi has also shown her support by messaging Mrs Greenwood after being alerted to the series of books when asking for child-friendly books to read with her daughter. The single parent said that while she wouldn’t read them with her daughter because of her dad not being around, she would recommend them to others.

There are going to be two more books in the series – which has sold around 2,500 copies in total.