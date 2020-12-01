One of the most iconic structures in south east Wales is the Severn Bridge and our camera club members often take a trip there to capture some fantastic pictures. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Views of the Severn Bridge by our camera club
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment