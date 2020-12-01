A CONVICTED drug dealer has been locked up for offering to supply thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and having a stun gun at his mum’s house.
Ross Mark Hutchings, 31, of Vale Terrace, Tredegar, was jailed for nearly five years at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant was caught offering to supply cocaine following an investigation into another drug trafficker.
Hutchings sent text messages to this dealer to tell him he could provide him with class A drugs worth between £6,000 and £6,750.
Eugene Egan, prosecuting, said: “This wasn’t a small deal. It was a significant amount.
“It was an offer running into thousands of pounds.
“Officers also found a Chinese-made stun gun at the defendant’s mother’s house in Ton Pentre.
“It was disguised as a torch and it was capable of delivering an electrical shock.”
The defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in offering to supply cocaine and possessing a prohibited weapon.
The offences were committed between June and October.
Mr Egan said Hutchings had a relevant previous conviction.
He was jailed for three years at Swansea Crown Court in 2015 for conspiracy to supply cocaine.
Kevin Seal, representing Hutchings, said: “There was no actual supply of drugs. Part of this was bravado.”
He added that there was no charger for the stun gun and the court heard it had to be taken to a police laboratory to get it working.
Judge Catherine Richards jailed the defendant for 56 months and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.
There was no application for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.
