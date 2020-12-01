NEWPORT’S former mayor says he has been ‘gagged’ after his membership of the board of directors at Newport Transport was withdrawn.

A row has erupted after the issue involving city councillor William Routley was discussed in private at a full meeting of Newport City Council last week.

The reasons behind the withdrawal of his membership have not been disclosed.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Routley said: “I am gagged at the moment. I am gagged always.

“My hands are tied and the gag now is firmly around my mouth.

“I am seeking professional, legal advice and hopefully one day the gag will come off and the truth can be told.”

Cllr Routley said he was “angry and disappointed that Labour have taken this decision”.

“This shows no respect for the democratic process of openness, transparency and honesty,” he added.

Newport Transport operates bus services in the city. It is owned by the council but runs as an arms-length company, with several local councillors on its board of directors.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council: “At the request of Newport Transport, Newport City Council will appoint a new representative to the company’s board.

“Professional and appropriate representation on partner and outside bodies is taken very seriously by the council and its importance for the benefit of residents and businesses fully recognised.”

Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of Newport council’s Conservative group, said he was “shocked and appalled” at the way Cllr Routley had been treated.

“The confidential report to council was like a kangaroo court,” he said.

“The Labour group stifled debate and stopped many of my group speaking in support of him.

“The fact that Newport Transport haven’t produced any minutes of board meetings since March, not even to board members, should be a matter of concern to us all, and I am calling on them to make them a public record.”

Council leader, Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “I respect the code of conduct for elected members and as such will not comment further on a confidential item.”

Newport Transport declined to comment.