WALES is being used as an example of what not to do when exiting a lockdown by the UK Government.
Michael Gove, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said Wales had "lifted restrictions too expansively" and as a result "had to slam the brakes on once again".
The UK Government minister was asked for his view on the new restrictions announced for pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales yesterday.
Under the new rules, premises will not be allowed to sell alcohol and must be closed by 6pm.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Gove said he had "enormous sympathy with the difficulties the Welsh Government are wrestling with".
He added: "It looks, with the benefit of hindsight, as though immediately after their two week lockdown, they lifted restrictions too expansively.
"As a result of doing that, the virus once more got out of control so they have had to slam the brakes on once again.
"That is one of the reasons why we're exiting our lockdown cautiously.
"There will be a number of restrictions lifted but we are taking a cautious approach because the example of Wales shows what can happen if you lift the restrictions in too broad a way, too soon."
