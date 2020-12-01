UPDATE 11:50AM: Police have confirmed the road has now reopened and thank the public for their patience.
POLICE have closed a Cwmbran road.
Tudor Road, Cwmbran, is closed "until further notice" Gwent Police have warned.
Officers are asking motorists to find a different route for their journey.
Suspected explosive devices have been found on the road.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Tudor Road in Cwmbran is closed until further notice.
"Please find an alternative route for your journey."
The road is closed in both directions from St David's Road to Llywelyn Road due to the police incident.