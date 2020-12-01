UPDATE 11:42am:
Tudor Road, Cwmbran, has now re-opened after police found suspected explosive devices near the road.
The 100m cordon has been removed and those who were evacuated are now allowed to retun to their premises.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal are attending as a precaution.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The public are thanked for their patience."
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUSPECTED explosive devices have been found by Gwent Police.
Officers have closed Tudor Road, Cwmbran, and evacuated businesses in response to the find.
The suspected devices were found in a garage on police estate.
A 100m cordon is in place around the area.
The devices are not thought to be live, but Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been involved as a precaution.
READ MORE:
- Has collapse of Topshop owner put future of Newport's Debenhams at risk again?
- Wales 'lifted lockdown restrictions too expansively', says Michael Gove
- Coronavirus latest from Gwent and Wales as hospitality restrictions confirmed
Gwent Police say the road will be closed "until further notice", and thank the public for their patience.
A spokesman for the police said: "We have closed Tudor Road, Cwmbran, after suspected ordnance devices have been found in a garage on police estate.
"A 100m cordon is in place and nearby business have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
"The suspected devices are not believed to be live and we are liaising with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) as a precaution.
"The public are thanked for their patience at this time."