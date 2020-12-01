CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak said the UK Government “stands ready” to help workers affected by job losses at Arcadia and Debenhams.
He was speaking after Newport West MP Ruth Jones said she is “very concerned” about the threat to thousands of jobs, and asked Mr Sunak to outline what discussions he has had to ensure those affected get the support “they deserve”.
Replying in the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “The news about Arcadia, and indeed Debenhams, is deeply worrying for employees and their families and the Government stands ready to support them.
Debenhams today lost their last remaining bidder, JD Sports, to save them from administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.
Meanwhile, in a desperate year for the UK retail sector, Arcadia Group, owners of high street stores such as Burton and Dorothy Perkins is set to appoint administrators , putting a further 15,000 jobs in jeapordy.
As the retail sector continues to struggle with the ongoing restrictions to trade amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Rishi Sunak assured workers the government will be "keeping an eye on the situation," while facing questions in the Commons.
“With regard to various things that are ongoing, there are negotiations between various parties and the companies at the moment – particularly with regard to pensions – and it wouldn’t be right for me to comment specifically on those.
“But she (Mrs Jones Jones) can be rest assured we keep an eye on the situation.”
