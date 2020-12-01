THREE new deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today, out of 23 across Wales.
The number of new cases confirmed in Wales fell sharply to 667, with the daily number of new cases in Gwent the lowest for several weeks, at 85.
The other 20 confirmed deaths are all in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, which comprises Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, and Bridgend.
The new deaths in Gwent take the number now confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area since the pandemic began to 462, according to Public Health Wales.
The total number of cases across Wales since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, is now 81,009, including 14,998 in Gwent.
Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent are as follows: Newport, 31; Caerphilly, 28; Torfaen, 12; Blaenau Gwent, 10; Monmouthshire, four.
The rolling weekly case rate - to November 28 - for Wales as a whole is 217.8 per 100,000 population, up slightly on yesterday.
Blaenau Gwent (435.1 per 100,000) has the highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, followed by Torfaen (410.8). Newport - 309.8 - is the sixth highest in Wales, with Caerphilly (281.7) the eighth highest. Monmouthshire's rolling weekly case rate is currently 177.6 per 100,000.
Torfaen (19.8 per cent) currently has the second highest proportion of positive tests in Wales, behind Neath Port Talbot (20.1 per cent0).
The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:
Swansea 94
Neath Port Talbot - 89
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 77
Wrexham - 50
Bridgend - 48
Cardiff - 46
Carmarthenshire - 43
Newport - 31
Caerphilly - 28
Flintshire - 25
Merthyr Tydfil - 25
Pembrokeshire - 19
Vale of Glamorgan - 16
Torfaen - 12
Blaenau Gwent - 10
Ceredigion - nine
Denbighshire - eight
Gwynedd - six
Powys - five
Monmouthshire - four
Unknown location - eight
Resident outside Wales - 14
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
