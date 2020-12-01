A VICE-chancellor who made a "remarkable contribution" to the University of South Wales (USW) will retire next year.

Professor Julie Lydon, vice-chancellor and chief executive officer at the University, will retire on September 30, 2021.

She will step down from the post next autumn after 15 years at the university.

Professor Lydon joined as deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Glamorgan in 2006.

She became vice-chancellor in 2010, and in 2013 led the successful merger to form the USW and wider group, which includes The College, Merthyr Tydfil and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Professor Lydon is also chairwoman of Universities Wales, vice-president of Universities UK (UUK), and sits on the board of UUK, University Alliance, Higher Education Statistics Agency, and the National Council for Universities and Businesses.

She is also a council member of the CBI Wales and board member of the Newport Economic Network.

Paying tribute to Professor Lydon, Louise Evans, chair of the USW board of governors, said: “Julie has made a remarkable contribution, not just to our University over many years, but to the wider higher education sector. As the first female Vice-Chancellor in Wales, her commitment and passion for inclusivity and equality has been truly inspiring.

“Julie’s impactful leadership of the University of South Wales has meant that we have been able to change lives for the better, through our teaching, industry partnerships, and research. She has been, and remains, an exemplar of achievement through education.”

Professor Lydon, in a statement to staff, said serving as vice-chancellor had been an "absolute privilege".

She added: "It has been an absolute privilege to be at the helm of such a wonderful team of colleagues and I am immensely proud to have led such an incredible university over the past 10 years.

“As a learning community we have achieved so much through our real-world research and innovation, industry-led curriculum, and, most importantly, we have helped transform the lives of our students.”

She added that she would use the next nine months to see through developments key to future success and sustainability, saying: “I will do everything possible to ensure my successor has the strongest possible foundation on which to drive us forward, working alongside the senior management team and board of governors.”

The USW board will now begin the search for a new vice-chancellor to take over the leadership of the university and intend to make an appointment by early summer 2021.