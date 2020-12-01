CONTROVERSIAL plans have been lodged to build five homes on a former school playing field in a Monmouthshire village.

Llanfair Kilgeddin School closed in 2016 following a red Estyn rating – the lowest possible category. When the head teacher resigned the pupils moved to another primary school. The playing field attached to the school has remained empty ever since.

Now plans have been submitted to build four two-bedroom affordable homes and one four-bedroom home on the land of the playing field.

All five houses will have access from Llanover Road.

The four affordable homes would benefit from one access between them. There will be two car parking spaces for each home.

The four-bedroom home would have a private access from Llanover Road with three car parking spaces.

However, the plans have come under scrutiny from residents who have raised several objections.

Concerns have been raised over the additional traffic that could be produced in the area as well as the potential loss of open green space.

One objector said it would be getting rid of the only recreational area in the village.

They said: “Although the proposal allows a small area to be retained for common use it would be too small to be significantly useful.”

Traffic concerns related to the potential for families with children to occupy the homes.

The objector said: “This village no longer has a school, which would necessitate significant additional travel for these children to reach their schools.”

The application will be decided by Monmouthshire County Council in the coming months.