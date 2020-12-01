POLICE are investigating the theft of a digger from a farm.
Gwent Police are appealing for information following the theft of an Excavator Doosan DX277 from a farm in Nelson.
The theft - from a farm on Gelligaer Road, Treharris, Nelson - occurred at around 4.50am on Monday, November 30.
Police have asked that anyone with CCTV or information about the incident calls them on 101, e-mails them at contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk or directly messages @GwentPolice on Twitter or Facebook.
Anyone getting in touch should quote incident number: 130 30/11/20 – NICHE 2*435514.