FAST-FOOD giant Subway has announced its opening date for its new Chepstow branch.

The new shop will open on Wednesday, December 9, at a site on the A48.

The building, most recently operated by Moles, was formerly a Chepstow Ford car showroom.

When plans came to light earlier this year, a resident who preferred not to be named said: “I remember when it was a Ford garage and everything else since. It was always busy. It’s wonderful that this large, empty building is going to be re-used as it has been a bit of an eyesore at the entrance to Chepstow for quite some time.

READ MORE:

“Newport Road is always very busy never more so than in the morning and evening rush hour which have become even more frenetic since new houses were built and the Severn tolls removed. I must say it’s a job to get in and out of the site to get petrol now so I’ll be interested to see how they reconfigure the site to serve this new scheme.”

(The former Countrywide Stores building in Chepstow which is being converted and which is under offer)

A spokeswoman for Subway said: "We are pleased to confirm that a new Subway store is planned to open in Chepstow on December 9. The Franchise Owner and their team look forward to welcoming guests very soon."