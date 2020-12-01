SEWING shop owner Betty Black is retiring from her Pontypool Indoor Market business after 30 years.

Mrs Black bought the Sewing and Wool Shop - also known as Betty's Wool Shop - 25 years ago, having worked for the previous owner for six years before that.

She said owning the business had been "a dream come true" but was now looking forward to seeing the shop thrive under new ownership.

“It was a dream of mine since school to own a sewing and knitting shop," Mrs Black said. “It seems like yesterday when the opportunity came. It took me ages to decide, however when I plucked up the courage and called the owners, I’ve never looked back since."

The popular shop, which sells sewing and knitting essentials, has long been a key feature in the market.

“There has been a sewing shop in the market for almost 60 years, and this is where I bought my first Singer sewing machine. So although my dream came true, my second dream is to see the shop continue in the market after my retirement.”

New owner Tania Britten said she "cannot wait to get started in the market", and has renamed the shop The Craft Cabin.

"I love crafts and sewing and I have lots of ideas for the business," the former NHS worker said. "I really want to engage with the local community and host workshops and events.”

Market life runs in Mrs Britten’s family - her uncle, Tom Smith, used to own and run a fruit-and-veg shop in Pontypool Indoor Market in the 1960s.

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Torfaen council's executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “I would like to wish Mrs. Black a happy retirement - she will be missed from the market.

“I would also like to thank her for staying with us in the market for 30 years - it’s such an achievement, and shows real dedication. I really do hope it was a dream come true.

“As one door closes, another one opens as they say, so a huge welcome and good luck to Mrs. Britten - we hope you can share the [same] success as your predecessor.”