A Blackwood midwife, who is expecting her sixth child, is certainly doing her best to Brighten Up Christmas.

Lisa Hammett, 44, of Albany Road, Blackwood, has decorated her home with festive lights and no fewer than 16 Christmas trees.

Although Lisa, who is a midwife at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, goes to town with her decorations every year she said she was making an extra effort this year.

Back in February, just a few months after the family moved to Albany Road, their car was burnt out following an arson attack which was targetting another person on the street.

And from March Lisa has been a key worker for the NHS helping to bring new babies into the world throughout the pandemic.

Lisa, who is also a grandmother, said: "It has been such a hard year for everyone, we just want to be part of spreading a little festive spirit."

She said: "We've always done this sort of thing from when the children were little. We used to drive round the town showing them the Christmas lights and it makes them happy. For us it has grown bigger and bigger every year and now we have grandchildren we carry on with it.

"I love Christmas trees. We've got 16 now. We bought a tiny real Christmas tree were have planted in the garden. It will be the baby's Christmas tree and will grow with him. I certainly am never going to grow out of Christmas."

Lisa, who is married to Derek, is mum to a 27-year-old daughter and three sons aged 21, 19 and 16.

