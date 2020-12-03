VIRGIN Media is introducing its gigabit service to Wales for the first time, making hyper-fast broadband available to hundreds of thousands of homes in South Wales, including in Caerphilly.
The telecoms firm said customers will be able to receive speeds 18 times faster than the average connection speed in Cardiff.
This means 4K films or very large files can be downloaded near instantaneously.
Virgin Media’s announcement means the company now has gigabit-capable speeds in all four of the UK’s capital cities and contributes to its own target of bringing next-generation speeds to its entire network by the end of 2021.
The service is available in Cardiff, as well as surrounding areas including Adamsdown, Ely, Grangetown, Lisvane, Pentwyn, Rumney, Saint Mellons, Thornhill and Whitchurch, as well as Barry, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Glamorgan, Port Talbot, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media, said: “At a time when our services play a vital role in supporting people’s lives and powering the economy, Virgin Media is continuing to invest and as a result our gigabit footprint is growing like gangbusters.”