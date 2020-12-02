A NEWPORT mental health charity is encouraging people in the city to get active to boost their mood.
Newport Mind has launched the 1,2,3 Challenge to motivate people into getting outdoors and active.
The challenge asks participants to move for one mile, however they choose - whether it’s a stroll in the park, a bike ride with the family, a brisk jog.
They are also being asked to share their achievements on social media using the hashtag #1234NewportMind – and nominate three friends to take part.
The charity is also calling for donations of £2 by texting ONEMILE to 70085.
MORE NEWS:
- Former Newport mayor ‘gagged’ after removal from Newport Transport board
- This school is closing for Christmas a week early so families can be together
- Watch: Newport primary schools host pilot scheme to improve IT access for pupils
All it takes is one mile, two pounds, and three friends to support better mental health for Newport.
Back in October, the charity also asked people to join them on a virtual walk in solidarity for better mental health.
Mental health can affect any of us, at any time – and it is important to stress that you are not alone.
Follow Newport Mind on Facebook and Instagram at @newportmindcharity and Twitter at @newportmind.