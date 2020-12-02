This time of year brings us all sorts of weather and camera club member Ken Davies decided to take these atmospheric pictures in the fog at the British, near Talywain in Torfaen. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Six pictures of The British in the fog
Skip to next photo
1/1
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment