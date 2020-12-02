THE Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech has been approved in the UK, paving the way for vaccination to start next week.
The jab has been shown in studies to be 95 per cent effective and works in all age groups.
A spokesman from the UK Government's Department of Health and Social Care said: “The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.
“This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will shortly also publish its latest advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.
“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”
Wales' health minister, Vaughan Gething added that the approval was "really positive news".
"I will provide more details of our plan to deliver this vaccine during the day," Mr Gething said.