BUSINESSES in Newport take centre stake in a new series of festive videos encouraging people to support local traders this Christmas.
The Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a new set of #shopsafenewport videos for Christmas.
The BID, which represents more than 600 businesses, first ran a promotional video campaign in October to encourage shoppers to visit the city centre – and to highlight the measures independent stores had taken to make shopping Covid-safe.
The new set of Christmas-themed videos features seven independent businesses:
- Belle Femme on Llanarth Street
- Bubble Bath & Bodyworks on Commercial Street
- Falafino Island on High Street
- Hi Fi Western on Cambrian Road
- The Wardrobe on Friars Street
- Rogue Fox Coffee House on Clytha Park Road
- The Pod on Rodney Road.
All the businesses feature in a main 90-second video. There are also a series of shorter videos featuring each business individually.
Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “When we launched the original video campaign in October, we said it would be the first of a number planned to highlight the city centre’s independents.
“With Small Business Saturday being celebrated this weekend, today’s new set of #shopsafenewport videos promotes more of our fantastic independent businesses now we are in the crucial Christmas sales period.
“These are tough times for all businesses, but our independents were there before the pandemic and they will be there after it. All they need is public support.”