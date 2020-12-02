ALDI will be hiring over 1,000 new staff in the UK ahead of the busy festive period.

The budget supermarket chain is offering temporary contracts this Christmas as customers flock to the stores for their turkey and pigs in a blanket.

Successful applicants from Aldi's Christmas recruitment drive will be supporting its permanent colleagues with tasks like replenishing stock and picking and packing orders made through the Deliveroo app.

The 1,000 temporary Christmas roles come in addition to the 4,000 permanent jobs Aldi has created throughout 2020. Currently, around 35,000 people work across the 900 stores in the UK.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said, “We always need extra support over the busy Christmas period, but this year we need more people than ever before to help keep our shelves fully stocked for the festive season.

“We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the team, including those who jobs in retail may have been impacted by the pandemic.”

Store assistants at Aldi are paid a minimum hourly rate of £9.40 nationally, and £10.90 inside the M25.

How to apply

To apply for a position at Aldi, you’ll need to head over to the recruitment website.

There, you can see what kind of roles are available. Search for your area and browse through the jobs on offer.

When you see one you want to apply to, you can click the apply button next to it. You might see that some jobs have a button that say “register” instead. This means that there are no vacancies currently available at that location, but you can register your interest, meaning you’ll be alerted when a vacancy does appear.

When you click apply, you’ll initially get a privacy notice that you’ll need to agree to first.

Before starting the application process, you’ll need to fill out a form with your personal details, like your name, email address, phone number, home address and date of birth.

Next, you’ll answer some role-specific questions and, if successful, you’ll be able to complete the Aldi SmartStyles Test. The test presents you with a number of statements that you are asked to rate as most to least like you.

Should you pass this stage, you’ll then move onto the Situational Judgement Test, which involves choosing the most appropriate and inappropriate solutions to some work situations that you may find yourself in.

Aldi states that the application process should take around 30 to 40 minutes in total.