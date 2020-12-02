PEOPLE receiving the coronavirus vaccine Wales will be given a credit-card sized reminder for future doses, the health minister has confirmed.

Vaughan Gething welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been approved for use by the Medicines and Healthcare produced Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Mr Gething said Wales was "ready to deploy the vaccine in phases, starting with hospital sites and then community settings."

Forty million doses of the vaccine have been secured for us by the UK Government, with Wales, like the other UK nations, now able to receive its share.

The UK Government has also pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Both these vaccines consist of a two-dose schedule with four weeks between doses.

Protection is achieved by seven days following second dose, although some protection will begin from seven to 14 days following first dose.

Following the first dose of the vaccine, people will be provided with cards to remind them of their second appointment.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said: "People will be sent appointments with details of the location where they will receive the vaccination, dependent on where they are on the schedule and risk. There will be no need to apply for or ask GPs or pharmacists for the vaccination, as invitation will be done automatically.

"The Welsh Immunisation System has been developed in Wales and can create appointments and automatically schedule second doses, send appointment letters and record vaccinations for every Covid-19 vaccine given.

"Those receiving a Covid-19 vaccination will be given a credit card-sized NHS Wales immunisation card which will have the vaccine name, date of immunisation and batch number of each of the doses given handwritten on them.

"These will act as a reminder for a second dose and for the type of vaccine, and it will also give information about how to report side effects."

Mr Gething added: "We will start with those groups most at risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 infection, together with front line health and social care workers.

"The vaccine will not be mandatory and people will be able to choose whether they take up the vaccine or not.

"Information will be provided to people before vaccination to reassure them about patient safety and robust consent processes will be in place.

"As we get closer to deployment we will continue to provide clear information to the public and urge people to seek NHS advice so they have the right information to make an informed choice."