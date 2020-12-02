A QUAD-bike and chainsaw has been stolen from a Newport property.
Gwent Police are appealing for information following reports of the theft from the address in West Nash Road.
The incident happened between 4.30pm on Monday, November 30, and 7.50am on Tuesday, December 1.
A red Honda TRX500 quad-bike with the registration CX66 BCV was stolen from an insecure barn, along with a Stihl chainsaw and other hand tools.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Gwent Police is appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to this incident to contact them on 101, quoting log references: 49 01/12/20 or 2000436444.
"You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
This is the advice Gwent Police offered to help keep your property safe:
- Store all valuable equipment and tools such as quad bikes, chainsaws, welding and cutting equipment, vehicle spares and riding tack in a secure building and behind a strong, locked door.
- You could also build a metal, lockable storage cage inside a building for further security.
- Use British Standard locks, good quality locking bars and high security padlocks. Windows can be also protected with metal bars.
- Always ensure that buildings are locked when not in use.
- A well-lit area is more likely to deter would-be thieves, so fit outdoor security lights that are controlled by an automatic time switch or infrared beams that react to heat or movement – for example a wildlife camera.
- Consider fitting CCTV or intruder alarms.