A MONTH after the future of a fashion store in Newport was thrown into doubt, the company confirmed it will be closing for good.
H&M has 305 shops across the UK, with two currently located in Newport – Spytty Retail Park and Friars Walk.
Earlier this year, global fashion giant announced plans to shut 170 stores across Europe due to coronavirus. However, the company did not confirm at the time how many of these closures would affect its UK stores.
But now the company has confirmed it is will be closing the Newport Retail Park store.
A spokesperson for the company said: “H&M Newport will close on December 13, 2020.
“At H&M we continuously review our store portfolio, the decision to close this particular store was part of the long-term strategy to ensure we are offering our customers the best possible shopping experience in the right locations.
“Customers can continue to shop for quality fashion at the best price at our stores in Newport (Friars Walk) and Cardiff, or online at hm.com."
