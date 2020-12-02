THE chief medical officer for Wales said he shared concerns about the impact of a rules relaxation over Christmas.

Dr Frank Atherton said there was an "increased risk" of coronavirus spreading over the festive period, adding that the country would need "to see where that takes us in January".

Medical experts in Scotland have warned they have “significant concerns” the easing of coronavirus rules over Christmas will lead to an increase in cases and probably deaths.

Asked if shared their concerns at today's Welsh Government briefing, Dr Atherton said: "Absolutely, and we talk across the four nations as chief medical officers regularly on this."

The new restrictions introduced by the Welsh Government this week will help ease some of the concerns, he added.

READ MORE:

Dr Atherton said: "The important principle here is that we have to go into the Christmas period with as low a prevalence as we can possibly achieve here in Wales.

"That is the reason why ministers have decided this week to pus some new restrictions in place in the run up to Christmas".

Dr Atherton also urged people to stay wary of the possibility of spreading the virus even as restrictions were relaxed over the festive period.

He said: "We obviously recognise that people need to be able to get together with their families and loved ones, and so the arrangements that have been agreed across all four nations hopefully will allow people to do that but to do it safely.

"It is important that even though we are allowed to go and meet with our relatives and loved ones that we try and maintain that social distance, even if we are in the same house together; we try to make sure that we wash our hands regularly - all of those things that we know keep ourselves safe."