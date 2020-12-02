A NEWPORT barbers has been handed an improvement notice after failing to comply with Welsh Government coronavirus regulations.
Pill Barbers Shop in Commercial Road has been given 48 hours to make changes – and could be closed down if it fails to do so.
According to the improvement notice, a member of Newport City Council’s trading standards team visited the premises on Wednesday, November 18.
The improvement notice says that staff working in close contact with customers were not wearing a face mask and a face visor.
It was also observed that contact information for Track and Trace was not collected and retained for 21 days, social distancing wasn’t taking place and there was insufficient signage at the entrance of the premises reminding customers of the Welsh Government regulations.
Newport City Council, like each of Wales’ 22 local authorities, has been given power by the Welsh Government to issue improvement or closure notices to businesses which fail to comply with Covid-19 safety guidelines.
The barbers will be reinspected at which point either the improvement notice will be withdrawn or further action will be needed. This could include a closure notice.