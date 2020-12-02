A GWENT bouncer was handed a suspended prison sentence for his part in a “brutal” attack on a customer inside a nightclub.

His victim was left with a fractured eye socket after he was assaulted by Gregory Cuthbert, 24, of Mount Pleasant, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly.

Cuthbert’s colleague Robert Picton, 43, of Dock View Road, Barry, was jailed for the attack at Judges & Jurys in Aberdare last year.

Both men were Security Industry Authority (SIA) licensed door supervisors at the time who said they had carried out a “brutal” assault.

Cuthbert and Picton pleaded guilty to causing their victim grievous bodily harm and were sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Outside the court an SIA spokesperson said: “We suspended both men’s licences on September 6, 2019 following an investigation by South Wales Police and prosecutions by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The two men were on duty on the night of Monday, August 26, which was a bank holiday.

“They escorted a 21-year-old man off the dance floor and took him down an internal staircase where they assaulted him.

“The man suffered a fractured eye socket, as well as cuts and bruises.”

Cuthbert was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £375 costs and a £149 surcharge.

Picton was sent to prison for 12 months and must pay a £149 surcharge after his release from custody.

After the case, Ronnie Megaughin, the SIA’s head of compliance and inspections, said: “We are pleased to have worked with our enforcement partner, South Wales Police, in securing these convictions.

“The licensing regime is in place to keep the public safe.

“On this occasion two violent men were prosecuted and are now serving their sentences.

“They now also have criminal records. Picton and Cuthbert’s licences were suspended and they have now expired.”

By law, security staff working under contract must hold and display a valid SIA licence.