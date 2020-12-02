I'M A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! ends this Friday and - for the first time ever - someone will be named King or Queen of the Castle.

Due to coronavirus the show, which is usually filmed in Australia, is instead being filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Wales is known for its rich diversity of castles – we looked to TripAdvisor to see how the public rates the various ruins in Gwent.

In no particular order, here they are:

Newport Castle

Picture: Mark Lewis

the ruins of Newport Castle fared the worst on this list – it is rated #39 of 47 things to do in Newport and has an average score of 2.5 out of five.

This 14th century castle – or what remains of it – is on the western bank of the River Usk and is closed to the public due to safety concerns.

One unhappy visitor describes it as “a crumbling pile of Norman stones” and adds that it’s “one of the most abused and neglected castles in Wales” with other reviewers sharing similar views.

Another review comments how the castle has been left to decay adding “I think if you made a specific journey to visit Newport Castle you’d be bitterly disappointed.”

A review, echoing what others said about the lack of preservation, suggested an information board could make the Castle slightly more interesting.

Chepstow Castle

Picture: Chris Tinsley

Chepstow Castle is the other end of the spectrum – it’s rated #1 of 19 things to do in Chepstow and has an average score of 4.5 out of five.

The Norman castle has parking, including for electrical cars, and is spacious – one reviewer writes how it is “much bigger than you would imagine” and another writing “more to see than you think.”

Reviews also praise how Chepstow Castle has been looked after, with various guests commenting how “helpful” staff at the castle were during their visit and praising the various coronavirus measures currently implemented.

Chepstow Castle also provides a scenic opportunity – many have referred to the view as “stunning” or “lovely.”

Caerphilly Castle

Picture: Roger Fuller

Caerphilly Castle is the largest castle in Wales – it’s rated #2 of 15 things to do in Caerphilly and has an average score of 4.5 out of five.

Its central location is convenient, with a nearby bus stop and parking available, plus the Cadw site has “dragons” guarding it, providing some extra fun for little ones.

Reviewers have described the castle as “impressive” and the grounds as “stunning” with an “interesting” history, although some have suggested more signage and information could have enhanced their visit.

A Caerphilly resident described the castle as “first class” but complained about duck poo on the pathway – a result of the moat that surrounds the fortress.

Recent reviews also praised the coronavirus measures currently in place – but one visitor gave it a “terrible” score and wrote: “Covid does not mean we lose our common sense – too much red tape!”

Usk Castle

Usk Castle is rated #1 of 14 things to do in Usk and has an average score of 4.5 out of five.

Although visitors had previously been welcomed to the site, in September owners Rosie and Henry Humphreys announced they were closing it to the general public following a number of incidents of “drug using, litter, and plain rudeness”.

Despite this, many visitors have taken to TripAdvisor to praise the viewpoint Usk Castle offers.

One guest went on a surprise family trip to Usk Castle and said: “The castle has enough standing to be interesting, and enough top explore to keep you interested.

“There is no admission charge, although donations are encouraged. This castle is basically someone's back garden, but must cost an awful lot to keep safe!

“The views from the castle are worth the trip in themselves - many castles are built in high ground to dominate an area, and this one does not disappoint.”

The castle is still open to members of Usk Castle Friends, and will be open free of charge for special events.

White Castle

Picture: Michael Enea

White Castle is rated #2 of 17 things to do in Abergavenny and has an average score of 4.5 out of five.

It is part of the trio of Monmouthshire fortresses – including Grosmont and Skenfrith – known as the “Three Castles” which were originally built to control the border.

One visitor wrote: “Beautiful ruins, which then led us on the journey of the three castles.”

Another guest said they were “pleasantly surprised by the “good ruin with lots of information boards” but critiqued the lack of car parking spaces and narrow path to get to the castle – something echoed in a few of the reviews.

Entry to White Castle is free with picnic benches on-site.

Skenfrith Castle

Picture: Matt Jones

Skenfrith Castle is rated #1 of 2 things to do in Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, and has an average score of four out of five.

A recent guest describes the castle, which is one of the “Three Castles” as “lovely” and “interesting” but adds “you cannot climb the walls” (Sorry Spider-Man!)

Entry to the ruins are free, with dogs’ welcome and picnic tables on site, although a few reviewers have stated that parking is somewhat limited.

Grosmont Castle

Picture: James Maggs

Grosmont Castle is rated #1 of 2 things to do in Grosmont and has an average score of four out of five.

It is the smallest of the “Three Castles” built to control the border, but reviews have also described the free-to-visit feature as “atmospheric” with “excellent” views – plus picnic tables available.

A recent review reads: “Good little castle in a quaint village. Not that much to see but lovely location.”

But, some reviews state that more signage and parking is needed for Grosmont Castle.

Abergavenny Castle

Picture: Robin Birt

Abergavenny Castle, which in usual circumstances has an open museum, is rated as #4 of 17 things to do in Abergavenny and has an average score of four out of five.

A recent review describes the castle as “modest” but adds: “There are several interesting information boards which explain the history and the disposition of the stone walls.

“Probably not as dramatic as some of the other Welsh castles but an interesting place to spend a little time.”

The castle is near several “mostly free” car parks and is free – with one guest writing: “Well worth a visit for an hour, followed by a walk around the Usk. Very enjoyable.”

Abergavenny Castle is mostly ruins but, as one castle-goer writes: “You can get an idea of how impressive it would have been in its hay day.”

Caldicot Castle

Picture: Amy Leigh Huyton

Caldicot Castle is rated #1 of two things to do in Caldicot with an average score of 4.5 out of five.

It is surrounded by a 55-acre Country Park with some describing the ruin as “impressive” and “well worth a visit.”

The castle has free parking, toilets, guides for sale, and plenty of space for children to run around in (or for people to socially distance in).

In normal circumstances guests can explore the castle towers, but – due to the coronavirus pandemic – this is currently on hold.

Raglan Castle

Picture: Adrian Mahagan

Raglan Castle is rated #1 of six things to do in Raglan with an average score of 4.5 out of five.

Currently visitors need to pre-book online to visit the Cadw site, but recent reviewers have enjoyed their experience of the ruins.

One guest praised the “great views of the surrounding countryside” and another – who described the ruins as “fairly well persevered” said it was “well worth a visit.”

However, a woman who visited from Somerset in September issued the warning to “plan your trip carefully.”

Although she described the castle as “stunning” she claims that she was unaware the castle closes for lunch, so she did not have as long to explore the castle as she had hoped – she added: “Do visit, but plan better than I did!”

Monmouth Castle

Picture: Google

Monmouth Castle and Military Museum is rated #7 of 18 things to do in Monmouth with an average score of four out of five.

The museum is currently closed due to coronavirus, which has caused dismay for recent visitors.

One reviewer writes: “This review is of the Castle only as at time of visiting the Military museum was closed due to good old Covid… there are a couple of information boards to prolong the visit to 10 minutes. I know it’s no one’s fault, but please don’t expect to see a proper castle.”

Another wrote: “Great that it's so central to the town. However there wasn't much left of the castle left to look at. And unfortunately due to covid19 the museum was closed.”

Monmouth Castle is free to visit, with the museum (when open) run by volunteers.