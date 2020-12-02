South Wales Argus astronomy columnist Jon Powell has been interested in astronomy since the early 1980s and combining his passion for the topic with that of writing he regularly contributes to local newspapers, Astronomy Now, and the BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

ONE of the most easily recognisable radio telescopes in the world, the Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico, is sadly set to close.

Engineers cannot find a safe way to repair the telescope after two cables supporting the 305-metre-dish structure broke suddenly and catastrophically in August and November of this year respectively.

The Arecibo Telescope

In its lifetime, the telescope was instrumental in the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence and its loss to the world of astronomy will be much felt.

Planets

A significant event takes place this month as Jupiter and Saturn form the ‘Great Conjunction’ on Monday, December 21. This is set to be a spectacular sight as the two planets will appear at their closest in the night sky since 1623. Watch in the evening as they appear almost as one. Despite their apparent close-proximity in the sky, they are in fact actually 455 million miles apart.

Viewing: naked eye/binoculars/telescope.

Meteor shower

The Geminids meteor shower peaks on Monday, December 14. The Geminids are generally a bountiful display with more than 100 meteors per hour expected in the early morning sky. However, activity during recent years has been nearer 140 meteors per hour. Look high in the south east.

Viewing: naked eye.

Binoculars/telescopes buying for Christmas

Buying a pair of binoculars or a telescope is an exciting yet important decision.

For the young beginner, it might be worth starting off with a pair of binoculars then advancing to a telescope because of the versatility and easy portability offered by binoculars. There are a lot of makes on the market so be careful, as quality differs greatly.

If you have any doubts, I’d be more than happy to help. Contact me at TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

My personal choices:

Beginner’s binoculars: Celestron 71250 – 7 x 35 or the Olympus 118760 – 10 x 50

Beginner’s telescopes: Celestron PowerSeeker 50 AZ refractor telescope or the Orion Observer 70 mm refractor telescope.

Dark Sky Wales

Perhaps if you’re new to astronomy you may not have heard of Dark Sky Wales. This month, the Argus caught up with Allan Trow, manager at Dark Sky Wales to tell us more about this innovative endeavour in astrotourism.

He said: “So, what is Dark Sky Wales? Well, we’re an astrotourism company. It’s a company which utilises the dark skies of Wales to provide stargazing experiences. We are also one of the leading campaigners for the protection of the night sky in Wales and are currently working with the Welsh Parlaiment and the International Dark Sky Association to achieve a unique status for our country.

"For us at Dark Sky Wales, 2020 was meant to be one of celebration. It was to be our 10th anniversary in business but unfortunately Covid-19 had other ideas. Instead, firstly, six months of no work, then we had to change how we operate, implementing new ways of working to accommodate all the necessary requirements to be Covid-19 safe for our customers. I might add that our customers have been amazing, and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding during 2020.

"The experiences we offer at Dark Sky Wales range from large group events through to more intimate couples, (even engagements), for people who want to learn more about the stars, mythology of the constellations, or just gaze at the Milky Way under a dark sky.

"A typical evening with us commences with our speaker giving visitors a guided tour of the heavens. Using laser pointers, they are shown the constellation, North Star (Polaris), planets, star clusters, galaxies and nebula.

"They then progress to observing through numerous telescopes including a visit to our observatory where they can look at the rings of Saturn, the belts of Mars, the amazing Orion Nebula, or the majestic Andromeda Galaxy.

"With our stargazing and astrophotography experience we go one step further and replace eyepieces in the telescopes with cameras so that our guests can capture a memento of the night, allowing them to undertake some astrophotography for themselves.

"To find out more visit www.darkskywalestrainingservices.co.uk, or follow us on Facebook - @Darkskywales. Also, for great Christmas gift ideas why not visit our shop? www.darkskywalestrainingservices.co.uk/shop."

Moon phases

Third quarter: December 8

New moon: December 14

First quarter: December 21

Full moon December 30

