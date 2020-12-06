DESPITE the relaxing of Covid-19 rules this Christmas, a lot of people will still be exercising caution over the festive season, so it's set to be even busier than usual for UK postal services.
Up to three households will be allowed to form a Christmas “bubble” over the festive period as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed for five days across the UK.
Despite families being able to mix at home, restrictive measures on travel will mean more people than ever will be posting their Christmas presents this year.
While global coronavirus restrictions are expected to remain in place for many countries during the festive season, postal services have urged people across the UK to post early.
The announcements were made to ensure cards and gifts reach family and friends abroad in time - but for some destinations or services it's already too late, so get your gifts and cars in the post ASAP.
Here are the last posting dates with Royal Mail for domestic and international destinations for Christmas 2020:
Domestic
- Royal Mail 2nd Class & 2nd Class Signed For – Friday, December 18
- Royal Mail 1st Class & 1st Class Signed For – Monday December, 21
- Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed Parcelforce Worldwide express– Wednesday, December 23
International
Royal Mail International Economy
- All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East, USA) - Monday, October 5
- Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa - Monday, October 12
- Canada, Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey, USA - Monday, November 2
- Western Europe - Monday, November 16
Royal Mail International Standard and International tracking and signature services
- Australia and New Zealand - Friday, December 4
- Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and Middle East - Wednesday, December 9
- Canada, Cyprus and Malta - Thursday, December 10
- Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey - Friday, December 11
- Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA - Saturday, December 12
- Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland - Wednesday, December 16
- Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg - Friday, December 18
HM Forces Mail BFPOs
- Airmail to Operational BFPOs – Monday, November 30
- Airmail to Static BFPOs – Monday, December 7
Here are the last posting dates with Parcel Force for domestic and international destinations for Christmas 2020:
Domestic
- Parcelforce Worldwide – Tuesday, December 22
International
- Parcelforce Worldwide: Global Express
- Australia – Tuesday, December 16
- Russia, New Zealand, China – Wednesday, December 16
- Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, USA – Friday December, 18