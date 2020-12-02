PUBS, bars and restaurants will face a new 6pm curfew in Wales, and the sale of alcohol in them will be banned.
As a result, many pubs across Newport have decided to close completely in response to the new rules announced by first minister Mark Drakeford.
Under the new guidance, pubs, bars and restaurants will be forced to close at 6pm each night.
The sale of alcohol will also be banned in these settings. Some places will be remaining open but with reduced or altered opening hours.
Here are the pubs that will be closing at 6pm Friday (unless stated otherwise), or have altered hours:
- Pen & Wig Newport
- Ye Olde Bull Inn, Caerleon
- The Red Lion, Stow Hill
- The Dodger, Newport
- The Stonehouse, Newport
- Iscoed Tafarn, Underwood
- All Wetherspoon pubs will be shut across Newport – The Queens Hotel, The Godfrey Morgan, The John Wallace Linton.
- Le Pub - Closed from 10pm Thursday, December 3. Will still be opening on Saturday, December 12 from 11am till 4pm for this years Le Public Christmas Market.
- Tiny Rebel, Newport – remaining open, but new opening hours will be 10am till 6pm everyday from Saturday.
- The Priory, Caerleon
- The Cellar Door
- The Crown Inn, Abercarn
- The Ruperra Arms, Bassaleg
- The Hanbury Arms
- Ponthir House Inn
