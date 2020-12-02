Like many of you, it was disappointing to hear the latest restrictions to the hospitality sector.

This year has been exceptionally hard. Many of us have enjoyed meeting up with friends in a pub or restaurant over the last few weeks.

My heart goes out to all the business owners and staff who have been doing everything in their power to keep their businesses safe.

Unfortunately, it has become increasingly clear that infections have been rising very quickly in Gwent and across Wales which has meant the need for new restrictions.

For everyone to stay as safe as possible over the Christmas period we need to work together now to bring infection rates down. We know that the virus thrives when people are in close proximity in indoor spaces over a significant amount of time.

Wales is in no way alone with limiting social interactions in hospitality venues.

Areas in Tier 3 in England, such as Bristol, Manchester and Kent will remain closed after their lockdown ends. The majority of Scotland has similar rules to Wales, where pubs can be open but no alcohol can be sold, or in higher risk areas like Glasgow, pubs and restaurants remain closed completely.

In France, bars and restaurants will remain closed until January 20. In Germany the country locked down on November 2 and has extended its lockdown to December 20.

Welsh Government has allowed premises to remain open for food and non-alcoholic drinks, which means we still have venues to meet as a group of up to four people who are not in our bubble.

I know it is limited, but it means we can still see some friends and family.

I fully appreciate that for many businesses this will not allow them to make ends meet. The Welsh Government has announced £340m – the most generous package of support anywhere in the UK - available to support these businesses, and I would encourage any business in Newport West who have concerns to get in touch with me.

Covid-19 has not gone away.

Sadly, this winter and Christmas is not going be normal.

While there is reason to be optimistic with news that vaccines could start to be rolled out later this month, until a significant amount of the population has been vaccinated we must all continue to do what we have been doing since March. We must work together to contain the virus and ensure as many people as possible remain safe and protected.