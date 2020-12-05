THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for drug dealing, wounding and aggravated burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Rhys Davies

Charlotte Hathaway

Paul Bowley

Three neighbours were jailed for more than 17 years for selling a suspected £54,000 worth of cocaine.

Rhys Davies, Charlotte Hathaway, both 34, and Paul Bowley, 54, from Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, were caught following a Gwent Police raid in April.

At Newport Crown Court, Davies was sent to prison for nine years and four months, Hathaway for five and 11 months and Bowley for two years and eight months.

Gary Cargill

An “animal” who bit his sister and brother-in-law when violence flared at a family party was jailed for 20 months.

Gary Cargill, 37, from Pontllanfraith, sank his teeth into Martin Gregg’s nose in an alcohol-fuelled attack before turning on Kady Martin as she came to his aid.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge told how the defendant bit his sister’s middle finger during the fight and left her husband covered in blood.

Bradley Robinson

Teenager Bradley Robinson clambered through his neighbour's kitchen window in the middle of the night and held a knife to her throat in a terrifying burglary.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the raid, targeted the woman at her home in Pontypool because he knew she was alone and that her partner was out of the country.

Robinson was locked up for seven years for the public protection after dragging her around the house for 30 minutes.

John Dury

Drug dealer John Dury was caught with heroin, cocaine and a knife by plain-clothes police.

The 54-year-old, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 45 months by Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine and having a knife in public.