OUR readers have been sending in pictures of their fabulous festive decorations as they start the big count down to Christmas Day and help us Brighten Up Christmas.
Kirsty Hughes, of Cwmbran said: "We love Christmas and always decorate outside. We have decorated outside since we have lived here six years ago. It brings joy to the kids."
Emma Metters, of Penallta, shared this picture of her decorated home.
David Jones, of Old Furnace, Pontypool, said: "We wanted to bring some joy to the area in these difficult times."