PUBS, bars and restaurants will face a new 6pm curfew in Wales, and the sale of alcohol in them will be banned.
Many pubs across Torfaen have decided to close completely in response to the new rules announced by first minister Mark Drakeford.
Under the new guidance, pubs, bars and restaurants will be forced to close at 6pm each night.
The sale of alcohol will also be banned in these settings. Some places will be remaining open but with reduced or altered opening hours.
Here are the pubs that will be closing at 6pm Friday (unless stated otherwise), or have altered hours:
- The Greenhouse, Llantarnam
- The Unicorn, Pontypool
- The Queen Inn, Cwmbran – Remaining open, but will close at 6pm every day.
- The Blinkin’ Owl, Cwmbran
- The Open Hearth, Pontypool
- The Upper Cock Inn, Croesyceiliog – Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 12pm till 6pm.
- The Six in Hand, Cwmbran
- The Crows Nest, Cwmbran
- All Wetherspoon pubs will be closed – The John Fielding.
Did we miss anyone? Let us know newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk.