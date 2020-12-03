TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has praised the emergency services for their "invaluable lifesaving work", and also took a swipe at the UK Government's plans for a public-sector pay freeze.

The shadow home secretary visited Cwmbran Fire Station recently to meet local firefighters.

"It was incredibly insightful to learn of the challenges currently facing the fire service," he said following the visit. "I'd like to thank them for their tireless work – not just through these particularly difficult times – but every single day that they put their lives on the line to carry out their duty.”

The Torfaen MP met the town's fire crew, including head of operational risk management Gareth Davies, and group manager Dewi Jones, to discuss the challenges they face on the front line when addressing a wide variety of emergencies.

Afterwards, Mr Thomas-Symonds criticised the recent UK Government announcement that many public-sector workers – including firefighters – would not receive a pay rise.

“The pandemic has shown just how much we should all value our emergency services," he said. "I am deeply disappointed that the UK government has decided to implement an irresponsible pay freeze for many of our key workers.

"This is a kick in the teeth for those who have kept our country going when we needed it most.”

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the pay freeze during last week's Spending Review.

Front-line NHS staff and lower-paid employees will receive pay rises, but at least 1.3 million others in the public sector will have their pay rises "paused", the chancellor said.

Firefighters, police officers, teachers, civil servants, council staff, and the armed forces are all facing a pay freeze in England – and in Wales for those services that are not devolved (such as education and health, which are the responsibility of the Welsh Government).

Mr Sunak later sought to justify the move by highlighting the effects of Covid-19 on the private sector.

"People in the private sector are losing their jobs, their hours are being cut, they are being furloughed – none of that is happening in the public sector," he told Sky News. “So given the context, I couldn’t justify an across-the-board, universal pay increase for the public sector.”