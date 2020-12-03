A GOGGLEBOX favourite is among around 25,000 staff who face job losses as high street giants Arcadia and Debenhams face collapse.

Arcadia Group, owners of stores such as TopShop and Burton fell into administration earlier this week putting over 13,000 jobs at risk while Debenhams confirmed it would start the liquidation process after JD Sports pulled out of a possible rescue plan.

Debenhams confirmed it would continue to trade through its UK stores in order to clear current stock while Arcadia Group also confirmed it will continue to trade with administration talks ongoing.

Gogglebox favourite Sophie Sandiford, who works at Debenhams when she’s not entertaining the nation on Friday nights, took to social media to have her say.

Posing alongside a colleague outside of a Debenhams store, she wrote to her 290,000 Instagram followers: “We might be going but we are going with a smile. #debenhams”

Sophie is a popular cast member among viewers of the Channel 4 show alongside brother Pete.

Despite only joining the Gogglebox family in 2018, the brother and sister duo have audiences in fits of laughter with their take on the week’s TV and sibling banter.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK Government “stands ready” to help workers affected by job losses at Arcadia and Debenhams.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones said she is “very concerned” about the threat to thousands of jobs, and asked Mr Sunak to outline what discussions he has had to ensure those affected get the support “they deserve”.

Replying in the Commons, Mr Sunak said: “The news about Arcadia, and indeed Debenhams, is deeply worrying for employees and their families and the Government stands ready to support them.

“With regard to various things that are ongoing, there are negotiations between various parties and the companies at the moment – particularly with regard to pensions – and it wouldn’t be right for me to comment specifically on those.

“But she (Mrs Jones) can be rest assured we keep an eye on the situation.”