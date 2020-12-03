LOVE Actually star Martine McCutcheon has teamed up with NOW TV to provide a "Grettings Gram" service designed to spread Christmas cheer.

The service designed to help let friends and family know you're thinking of them this festive season despite not beeing able to meet in person if they're not in you Christmas bubble.

Inspired by the hit Christmas movie, the new greetings service lets fans of the film send a free, personalised message direct to the doorstep of their loved one.

The festive greeting is printed in sequence on large cards and performed, in a socially distant fashion, by a friendly messenger on the doorstep of the recipient.

Launched to celebrate NOW TV’s new Christmas movie season, the bookable service will be available in London, Manchester and Birmingham and is subject to availability.

The streaming service is also offering a digital ‘Greetings Gram’ alternative on the same site. Users can upload a picture of themselves and star in their own digital Greetings Gram with a range of fun festive messages to choose between. The gram is then animated and downloadable to share via social media or text message.

“This year has been tricky for us all, so all the more reason to go the extra mile and make your loved ones feel special," the actress said

"With NOW TV’s new Greetings Gram service, you can treat your boyfriend, auntie, mum or dad to a Christmas doorstep delivery they won’t forget in a hurry.”

Research from NOW TV showed that of 2000 Brits who were surveyed, 56% of us are planning online celebrations.

And ahead of a festive season like no other 75 per cent of us are looking for new and alternative ways to make this Christmas the best it can possibly be.

With more people set to be apart this Christmas, Managing Director of NOW TV, Marina Storti said: “This Christmas NOW TV has got you covered!

"Not only do we have an amazing range of Christmas films available, but we’re also providing members of the public with a once in a lifetime chance to send their loved one a Love Actually inspired greeting!

"We hope our new Greetings Gram service helps spread some cheer this Christmas.”

Members of the public can apply via www.greetingsgram.nowtv.com to send friends or family a Christmas message to remember.