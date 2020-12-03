Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Christmas gift shopping is hard. No matter if you’re shopping for a sibling, a longtime spouse, or a co-worker, the act of picking out the perfect gift can be overwhelming. What do they want? What do they not already own? What colour would they want it in? Are they allergic to anything? Do they like to read? What is their favourite scent? So many questions, so little time to buy.

To reduce your Christmas shopping stress this year, we’ve come up with a list of gifts for all the different types of women in your life. From the home chef to the traveller to the one you don’t know that well, we have you covered. Here are Reviewed's picks for the gifts women want in 2020, including some of the best stuff we've tested this year, many top-rated popular items, and things our editors (myself included!) personally own, love, and recommend.

1. For the one who loves getting their hair done: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

Best gifts for women: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The Revlon hair dryer brush is arguably the most popular product of 2020. It has achieved cult status in the world of beauty products—and it's approved by our experts. Reviewed's beauty writer, Jessica Kasparian, tested the hairdryer and found that it does live up to the hype. As for gifting it, I purchased one for my mom as a gift earlier this year, and she is obsessed.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser on Amazon for £59.99

2. For the one exercising at home: Lululemon Yoga Mat

Best gifts for women: Lululemon Yoga Mat Credit: Lululemon

The pandemic has led many people to exercise at home rather than at the gym or in fitness studios. If you’d like to give the gift of a home gym upgrade, consider a yoga mat. Perfect for virtual fitness classes, ab work, stretching, and of course yoga, a yoga mat is a must. Even if they already own one, our top tested pick from Lululemon would be a welcomed enhancement. The mat also travels well for those who are heading into gyms and fitness studios—or those who plan to again one day soon.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for £58

3. For the one still using wired headphones: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for women: Apple AirPods Pro Credit: Apple

Sure, AirPods may look bizarre when people wear them, but they’re wearing them for a reason. Apple’s AirPods Pro are the BEST true wireless earbuds our experts tested this year. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they would adore a pair of these—even if they already own the original AirPods. Who wouldn't love an upgrade? For Zoom meetings, exercising, and even listening to podcasts while loading and unloading the dishwasher, AirPods make a great gift in 2020.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for £198

4. For the fitness fanatic: Yoga pants

Best gifts for women: Yoga pants Credit: Lululemon

At a time where one's work uniform may have transitioned from jeans to yoga pants, there has never been a better time to give the gift of leggings. We love Lululemon's Align leggings at Reviewed. They are the most comfortable leggings I've ever owned. Even after numerous washes and years of ownership, they are still my favourite to wear for both workouts and lounging. In fact, I refuse to wear any leggings except Align leggings now.

Get the Align Crop from Lululemon from £49

Get the Align Pant II from Lululemon for £64

5. For the simple one: Kate Spade pendant necklace

Best gifts for women: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace Credit: Kate Spade

If the person you’re shopping for is simple and timeless, a Kate Spade pendant necklace could be perfect. These understated pendants can be dressed up or down and are personalised with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant.

Get the Kate Spade Initial Pendant from Kate Spade for £55

6. For the book lover: The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for women: Kindle Paperwhite Credit: Amazon

The book lover in your life may already have a Kindle, but who doesn’t enjoy the latest and greatest technology the world has to offer? This is the best Kindle we've tested and over 65,000 reviewers on Amazon agree. It has tons of storage space, is glare-free, and is waterproof. Since it really is a perfect gift for anyone who likes to read, it's already on backorder for a few weeks. Be sure to grab one now to ensure you can give one (or more!) as a gift for Christmas.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for £119.99

7. For the one who loves to cook: Staub Dutch Oven

Best gifts for women: Staub Dutch Oven Credit: Staub

You’ve probably heard of, seen, or owned a Le Creuset dutch oven. They are one of the most popular wedding gifts for newlyweds and, like KitchenAid stand mixers, a kitchen staple for adults everywhere. However, when we tested dutch ovens at Reviewed, our favourite overall was not Le Creuset—it was Staub! We're not the only ones loving this brand, either. Their cookware is all over food blogs and Instagram. Clearly, these dutch ovens are hot right now, so get one for the person in your life who loves cooking. If you're stuck choosing a colour, I recommend the black or cherry red. I own Staub cookware in both these colours and love them.

Get the Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte on Amazon for £139.11

8. For the home entertainer: Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

Best gifts for women: Capri Blue Candle Credit: Anthropologie

If you're shopping for someone who loves home décor, you can never go wrong with a trendy candle as a gift. My favourite candle is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent. Not only do they smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that double as amazing home decor. Anthropologie sells tons of styles for Capri Blue candles, but my go-to's are the jar candles in blue and white. I have them all over my home.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle from Anthropologie for £32

9. For the one who has a lot going on all the time: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for women: Gravity Blanket Credit: Gravity

Everyone is talking about weighted blankets right now. The people love them, and the people want to be under them for the entirety of winter and beyond. Not just because they’re warm, but because they can help you relax. The best weighted blanket we tested was the ultra-popular Gravity Blanket. Gravity claims their blanket is like wearing a hug, and what better gift than a giant, welcomed hug for Christmas?

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for £126.55

10. For the one obsessed with all things Apple: Apple Watch

Best gifts for women: Apple Watch Credit: Reviewed

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tried. Give the gift of our favourite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music, and texts at their fingertips all the time.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon for £409

11. For the homebody: UGG Slippers

Best gifts for women: Ugg Slippers Credit: Ugg

2020 has been the year of the homebody. Whether they've always been a homebody or they've been home more than usual this year, you can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, many of which are extremely trendy right now. That's right. Ugg shoes are cool once again. No matter where you look, almost every Ugg slipper has thousands of great reviews, and there is one for every type of person. The options are a bit overwhelming though, so here are my picks for this year.

For the trendy one, the Fluff Yeah Sandal slippers are your best bet. These slippers are trendy, and they are celebrity-approved. For more traditional Ugg slippers, the Ansley Water Resistant Slipper is a great full-coverage option they can wear both inside and outside. The last option is the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper. They're well-liked, not as bulky, and are a great in-between of being wild fluffy slippers and traditional slippers.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal from Amazon starting at £72.55

Get the Ansley Water Resistant Slippers from Ugg for £90

Get the Ugg Scuffette II Slippers from Ugg for £80

12. For the music lover: The best portable Bluetooth speaker

Best gifts for women: JBL Flip 5 Speaker Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If you're shopping for someone who loves listening to music or podcasts, consider giving the gift of our favourite portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5 speaker. It's the best portable Bluetooth speaker we've tested, and it's waterproof, so it can be used anywhere, rain or shine. A portable speaker is always great to have, whether to bring on hikes, use at home, or use outside (it's especially great for outdoor socially distant gatherings!). Even if they might already own a Bluetooth speaker, replacing old tech gadgets with new ones is always a welcome idea (especially when it's something approved by Reviewed).

Get the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon for £79

13. For the one who keeps asking about air fryers: Air fryers

Best gifts for women: Philips Airfryer Credit: Philips

Air fryers have been one of the trendiest kitchen gadgets for a while now, as they offer a way to make home-cooked fried food that’s healthier than regular fried food. The Phillips Airfryer is the best air fryer we tested and would make a great gift for anyone who likes to cook and eat semi-healthy, and of course, has extra kitchen counter space.

Get the Philips Airfryer XL on Amazon for £194.91

14. For the one who is always stressed: Our favourite essential oil diffuser

Best gifts for women: Essential oil diffuser Credit: Airomé

People are obsessed with essential oil diffusers. And why wouldn’t they be? They transform your home with good smells and good vibes. Shopping for someone who is always stressed? Bring peace and happiness into their life with our favourite oil diffuser.

Get the Airomé Diffuser on Amazon for £19.99

15. For the one who Instagrams pictures of food: A cheese board

Best gifts for women: Cheese board Credit: Amazon / Artesa

Last year, I stole my mom’s cheese board. Well, I didn’t mean to steal it—I borrowed it for a party I was hosting and then I never gave it back (she got a new one, it’s fine). I have now used this cheese board for multiple gatherings and every time, people compliment its rustic vibe. The best part about it is that it’s not JUST a cheese board. Yes, it can function as one, but it's also a lazy Susan and a cutting board. If you know someone like me who enjoys cheese, hosting, and taking pictures of charcuterie boards to show off on social media, you can get them this rustic cheese board.

Get the Artesà Rustic Wooden Tree Trunk Cheese Board from Amazon for £13.49

16. For the coffee lover: The Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer

Best gifts for women: Moccamaster Credit: Moccamaster / Facebook

Here at Reviewed, we've tested all sorts of coffee makers. Drip, pour-over, cold brew, espresso machines, the list goes on. Because of this, we can safely say that if you're looking to splurge on someone who loves their coffee, look no further than the best drip coffee maker, the Moccamaster. Not only does it make a great cup of coffee, but its mid-century, retro design also looks fantastic on countertops.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer on Amazon for £189

17. For the one who is always cold: Canada Goose Jacket

Best gifts for women: Canada Goose coat Credit: Samantha Matt / Harrods

Two years ago, I caved and bought this Canada Goose jacket. After many winters spent shivering in my decently priced parka, I was ready to invest in warmth. I spent about two months shopping for a new coat—both in-store and online. Eventually, I went with the jacket that felt the most comfortable and warm and also looked flattering—a Canada Goose jacket. Yes, they are expensive, but I can confirm that they are worth the price. I used to refuse to go outside unless I absolutely had to on extremely cold days, but my Canada Goose changed that. It feels like I am wearing a warm blanket whenever I go outside, blocking the frigid temperatures from touching my skin.

Get the Canada Goose Gabriola Water Resistant Arctic Tech 625 Fill Power Down Parka at Harrods for £775

Get the Canada Goose Shelburne Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka at Harrods for £925

Get the Lorette Hooded Down Parka with Genuine Coyote Fur Trim at Harrods for £925

18. For the one with fabulous hair: The best curling iron

Best gifts for women: GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The one who loves beauty products and having fabulous hair would love the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand. When we tested curling irons, it came out on top as our favourite. Our beauty expert Jessica Kasparian says "it's intuitive, heats up quickly, and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

Get the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand at Amazon for £129

19. For the neat freak: Dyson Vacuums

Best gifts for women: Dyson vacuum Credit: Dyson

If you want to splurge, look no further than a Dyson stick vacuum. Best for people who keep a clean home, or at least try to (whether they like doing it or not), our favourite vacuum—the Dyson V11 Torque—would make for the ultimate gift. I got a Dyson vacuum as a wedding gift, and owning one has been a game-changer. Both because it’s really good at cleaning, and because I feel extremely sophisticated owning a coveted Dyson product.

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum at Dyson for £549

20. For the lazy neat freak: Robot vacuums

Best gifts for women: Robot vacuum Credit: Eufy

We love robot vacuums at Reviewed and so do our readers. In fact, one of the things our readers continue to buy over and over and over and over is robot vacuums. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is the best affordable robot vacuum we’ve ever tested and would make a great gift for anyone, whether they enjoy cleaning or not. While the Eufy is definitely more of a splurge at just under £200, the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested is a splurge multiplied by 10. For £860, you can give the gift of our favourite robot vacuum—the iRobot Roomba i7+. No matter what your budget is, a robot vacuum is always a good choice.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11s on Amazon for £189.99

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ on Amazon for £860.94

21. For the one who hates the cold: Winter boots

Best gifts for women: Winter boots Credit: Ugg

If you’re shopping for someone who is going to have to deal with the cold this winter, a new, warm pair of winter boots would make for a smart gift—especially this year. UGG sells a fantastic pair of boots named Adirondack III that I own, love, and recommend. They’re warm, comfortable, easy to put on and take off, and they go with just about every outfit.

Get the UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Boot at Ugg for £220

22. For the one who still doesn't have an Instant Pot: Instant Pot

Best gifts for women: Instant Pot Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

For a couple of years, Instant Pots have been all the rage for both advanced home chefs and those who lightly dabble in cooking. What is an Instant Pot, you ask? It’s a multi-cooker! What does that mean? It does all the things. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yoghurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, the list goes on. Perfect for the person who has limited counter space (they can replace all their other small appliances with this) and the person who has extra counter space (they can fit this gadget, along with the rest), if they don't yet have an Instant Pot (or they have an older model), consider giving them the best multi-cooker we've ever tested.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker from Amazon for £99.99

23. For the one who walks a lot: Birkenstocks

Best gifts for women: Birkenstocks Credit: Amazon

Birkenstocks slowly made a comeback over the last couple of years, and now they are once again a summer footwear staple. I own three pairs of Birkenstocks and they are so comfortable that I no longer wear other shoes during summer. Although summer is behind us, it is also in front of us (this happens every year), meaning that Birkenstocks would make a great gift for anyone you know who walks.

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Sandals at Amazon starting at £49.99

24. For the carb lover: A pasta maker

Best gifts for women: Marcato Atlas Pasta Maker Credit: SUR LA TABLE

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys cooking and loves Italian food, a pasta maker would make for a unique and fun gift. It’s not just a gadget. It’s also an experience! How fun would it be to learn to make your own pasta in the comfort of your own kitchen?! Our favourite pasta maker at Reviewed is the Marcato Atlas 150.

Get the Marcato Atlas 150 on Amazon for £61.75

25. For the makeup aficionado: A lighted makeup mirror

Best gifts for women: Lighted makeup mirror Credit: REVIEWED / JACKSON RUCKAR

If you’re shopping for someone who's into makeup, it can be hard to get them actual products if you have no idea what they use and love. Something easy to get the makeup lover in your life, though, would be an accessory that enhances the experience of putting makeup on: a lighted makeup mirror! The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, as it provides perfect views and lighting for optimal makeup application. For under $25, you can help her look flawless every day with this unique gift idea.

Get the Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror on Amazon for £24.99

26. For the one who is always on-the-go: Fjällräven Backpack

Best gifts for women: Fjallraven Kanken Backpack Credit: Amazon

The Fjallravenn backpack is not only trendy and useful (with hundreds of 5-star reviews on Nordstrom), but they are also functional and great quality. The brand makes our favourite casual use backpack out of all the ones we tested, so we can safely say this is a great gift. No matter their age, a backpack is always nice to have, for school, work, travelling, and commuting.

Get the FJÄLLRÄVEN Kånken Water Resistant Backpack from Amazon for £69.30

27. For the runner: Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch

Best gifts for women: Garmin 245 Credit: REVIEWED/BETSEY GOLDWASSER

After testing running watches the Garmin Forerunner 245 took the top spot as the best one. Whether the person you're shopping for Is training for their 10th marathon or just casually enjoys running, this watch would be welcomed with open arms—I mean wrists.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch on Amazon for £228.97

28. For the one who wants to upgrade from iPhone photography to actual photography: Panasonic Lumix LX100

Best gifts for women: Lumix Camera Credit: LUMIX

Recommended by one of our tech experts, this camera is perfect for beginners. If you're shopping for someone who is pretty good at taking smartphone photos, consider giving the gift of real photography this year. Though there is an updated model, the LX100 is still a great choice given the price.

Get the Pansonic Lumix LX100 on Amazon for £419.89

29. For the artsy one: Jiggy for Anthropologie Puzzle and Glue Set

Best gifts for women: Jiggy for Anthropologie puzzle Credit: ANTHROPOLOGIE

Not only have puzzles become a trendy activity, but so have the options of puzzles to buy. Jiggy's puzzles are works of art—literally. After your complete them, they become pieces of wall art you can proudly display in your home. For anyone who has been occupying time spent at home with puzzles, a Jiggy puzzle would be a welcomed gift.

Cyber Monday deal! Get the Jiggy for Anthropologie Puzzle and Glue Set at Anthropologie for £48

30. For the wine lover: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Glass

Best gifts for women: Corkcicle Wine Tumbler Credit: CORKCICLE

Corkcicle’s stylish stemless wine thermos is a perfect gift for wine drinkers spending more time outside this year. This cute little thermos will keep their drink cold during socially distant outdoor gatherings and anti-social outdoor gatherings, in which a person spends time alone outdoors. It comes in a variety of colours, including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

Get the Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass on Amazon for £22

31. For the girl who has everything: La Mer Moisturising Crème

Best gifts for women: La Mer Moisturizing Cream Credit: La Mer

La Mer is an expensive moisturiser with a cult following—and also a perfect choice if you want to go all out on your Christmas gift.

Get the La Mer Créme de la Mer at La Mer starting at £68

32. For the picky one: Gift cards

Best gifts for women: Gift cards Credit: Amazon

Shopping for some people can be hard. I get it. I am a person who is hard to shop for. Being this type of person, I can tell you first hand that GIFT CARDS are the way to go when shopping for a gift critic. I love a good gift card. Spending money is my favourite hobby, and if you know someone like me, I guarantee they will love the gift of spending someone else's money.

Get an Amazon gift card

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.