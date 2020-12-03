COUNCILLORS have approved plans to build a cycle path on a disused railway track between Usk and Little Mill.

The plan will see the former railway line, between Usk and the A472 to the west of Coleg Gwent, developed into a cycleway and footpath.

The Monmouthshire council application promises to provide a “safe off-road cycleway route”, linking Usk with railway and bus routes from Pontypool.

Concerns over the impact of the plans on ancient woodland were raised by conservation charity, the Woodland Trust, but council officers said the impact on trees would be ‘low.’

At a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Val Smith raised concerns over bikes, pedestrians and cattle sharing some sections of the route.

Cllr Smith also said the route would go between some properties, and that an alternative should be considered in parts.

“I hope it’s going to be successful but I hope it’s not going to be to the detriment of anybody,” she added.

Cllr Peter Clarke said farmers who live along the route have concerns and asked that the council ensures discussions with them continue.

Cllr Giles Howard said he saw “no reason” the proposal could not be a success if it is “properly managed”.

The route from Usk would link with the canal and other purpose built cycle tracks to Blaenavon and Blaenavon World Heritage Site, Pontypool, Cwmbran, Newport and the Brecon Beacons.

Varying between 2.5 and 3.5-metres, the path would start off the A472 opposite the Usk Island picnic area car park and end just past the BAE Systems entrance.

The former railway line is currently used as farm access.

Several cycling and pedestrian refuges would be installed over a small section of the route, to provide shelter when there is farm traffic.

The application forms part of a wider proposed Usk to Pontypool national cycle route, which is aimed at increasing opportunities for use of cycling and walking by the charity, Sustrans.

The plans approved are for the second phase of the cycle path project, with the other sections of the planned route between Glascoed Lane and Little Mill and connections to the roundabout at Mamhilad subject to separate applications.