A MAN has been charged with carrying out a robbery at a petrol station.
Wayne Walker, 35, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is accused of robbing the Shell garage on the city’s Chepstow Road.
The prosecution claims the incident happened on November 27.
MORE NEWS
- Brave shop worker hit robber over the head with a bottle of whisky
- We Fight Any Claim finance chief stole £800,000 to fund gambling addiction
- Drugs courier caught with £1.2 million cargo of cocaine destined for Newport
Walker, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear before the city’s crown court on January 4, 2021.
Comments are closed on this article.