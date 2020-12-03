A MAN has been charged with carrying out a robbery at a petrol station.

Wayne Walker, 35, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of robbing the Shell garage on the city’s Chepstow Road.

The prosecution claims the incident happened on November 27.

MORE NEWS

Walker, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before the city’s crown court on January 4, 2021.