HEROIN, cocaine and amphetamine have been found by police in an Abertillery property.
Gwent Police found the drugs, along with a large amount of cash.
Officers arrested a man who was charged with multiple offences.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "An address in Abertillery was searched where a quantity of amphetamine, heroin, cocaine and a large amount of cash was found.
"A male was charged with possession with intent to supply amphetamine, possession of cocaine and he was remanded for the heroin and money laundering."
