THE Welsh Government has published the advice given to them ahead of the decision to impose new restrictions on the hospitality sector.

The advice, from the Technical Advisory Cell (TAC), was provided to the Welsh Government on Friday, November 27.

Publishing the advice today, health minister Vaughan Gething said: "We have published the latest advice from TAC - our scientific advisory committee that informs Welsh Government choices to help keep Wales safe."

The TAC advice says: "Recent data show epidemics shrinking across the majority of areas under tier three restrictions in England and following restrictions in all areas of Northern Ireland.

"The picture is more mixed across Wales, but overall the firebreak was followed by a reduction in new cases for two to three weeks."

It added: "Whilst the picture is more mixed in Scotland, most epidemics grew more slowly or shrank after the central belt restrictions than before.

"These stronger interventions included restrictions on meeting others (apart from support bubbles), the closure/limited opening of pubs, bars and restaurants, and limited travel."

The paper pointed to advice published by the UK Government Cabinet Office, explaining how different types of evidence supports the view that hospitality venues are a significant risk for transmission of the coronavirus.

That advice states that while each type of evidence "has its limitations", all four were consistent in identifying hospitality venues as a significant risk.

It adds: "The general picture in the UK (and overseas) is that it has only been possible to get the R rate consistently below one in places where there have been substantial restrictions on hospitality.

"SAGE analysis of tiers, firebreaks and other interventions in the four nations of the UK found that epidemics shrunk in every area subject to tier three or three plus in England or with national restrictions in Northern Ireland.

"All other interventions were followed by a more mixed picture."

From tomorrow at 6pm, pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales will have to close at 6pm, and alcohol will not be allowed to be served in those venues.